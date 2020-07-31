‘Money Heist’: Netflix Renews Spanish Drama For Fifth & Final Season

La Casa De Papel, better known as Money Heist, is coming to an end with its fifth and final season.

Netflix has renewed the Spanish drama for a final, fifth run, where the heist will come to an end. Season four, which consisted of eight episodes, launched in April.

Created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media, the fifth season will consist of 10 episodes and start production in Spain on August 3.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (La Gran Familia Española) are set to join the cast.

The series stars Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), and José Manuel Poga (Gandía).

Alex Pina will act as executive producer and showrunner with Jesús Colmenar Cristina López Ferraz also set as exec producers. Javier Gómez Santander (head writer), Migue Amodeo (Director of Photography) and Esther Martínez-Lobato are also co-producing with Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Álex Rodrigo directing.

Pina said, “We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season”.