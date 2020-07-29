‘Modern Family’s Ariel Winter To Star In ‘Don’t Log Off’ Thriller From Baer Brothers

EXCLUSIVE: Ariel Winter has booked her first film role following her long and successful run as Alex Dunphy on ABC’s beloved sitcom Modern Family. Winter is joining Don’t Log Off, an indie feature set entirely during the early days of the COVID-19 quarantine. The comedy-thriller marks the directorial debut from the Baer Brothers, Brandon Baer and Garrett Baer.

Addition casting includes Luke Benward (Dumplin’) Ashley Argota (The Fosters), Brielle Barbusca (Big Time Adolescence), Sterling Beaumon (The Killing), Jack Griffo (Alexa & Katie), Khylin Rhambo (Teen Wolf), and Kara Royster (Pretty Little Liars)

Production is currently underway. The plot, written by the Brothers, revolves around six friends attending a virtual surprise party when the birthday girl suddenly goes missing.

It is a hybrid production, shot both virtually and on location. Beaumon, Benward, and Winter are also producing, along with Nicole Smolen and Austin Seltzer.

Winter is repped by Management 360 and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, while the Baer Brothers are repped by Circle of Confusion.

Argota, Barbusca and Royster are represented by A3 Artists Agency; Barbusca also by Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Beaumon by Hyperion & Morris Yorn Barnes; Benward by UTA, Industry Entertainment, and Felker Toczek; Griffo by Buchwald and Vault Entertainment; Rhambo by Pantheon.