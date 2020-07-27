Mob Drama Series From Brian Grazer, Terence Winter & Nicholas Pileggi In the Works At Showtime

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime is developing an hourlong drama from Brian Grazer, Terence Winter and Nicholas Pileggi. It will be produced by Showtime and Imagine Television Studios.

Written by Boardwalk Empire creator Winter, the untitled series is inspired by Pileggi’s in-depth chronology of organized crime in America — which is also the history of corruption in America — as seen through the eyes of the mafia’s First Family.

Winter executive produces with Pileggi and Imagine’s Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey.

Pileggi, who started his career as a journalist, is best known for writing Wiseguy: Life in a Mafia Family and Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas, which were adapted into the Martin Scorsese movies Goodfellas and Casino, respectively. Pileggi co-wrote the scripts for the films with Scorsese. Pileggi also executive produced Scorsese’s most recent feature, The Irishman. He executive produced alongside Grazer the the Ridley Scott-directed American Gangster.

Grazer (Empire, 24, Arrested Development) is executive producing the second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga for Hulu; the upcoming Filthy Rich for Fox and Genius: Aretha for NatGeo; NBC pilot Langdon; an Empire Cookie spinoff starring Taraji P. Henson in the works at Fox; anthology Outliers, in development at HBO Max; as well as the doc-series Gossip Staring Cindy Adams and SuperVillain: The Rise and Fall of Tekashi 6ix9ine for Showtime.

Winter created and executive produced HBO’s period mob drama Boardwalk Empire. He also co-created and exec produced HBO’s rock ‘n roll dramaVinyl. Additionally, Winter was a writer/executive producer of HBO’s blockbuster mob drama The Sopranos, for which he received four Emmy awards as well as three WGA Awards. Winter, nominated for an Oscar for his The Wolf of Wall Street screenplay, is writing a TV series series for HBO Max set in the world Matt Reeves is creating for The Batman feature. Additionally, he has Tokyo Underworld crime drama in works at Chris Albrecht’s Legendary Global.