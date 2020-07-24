Mo Marable To Direct Freeform Comedy Pilot ‘None Of The Above’ From ‘Black-ish’s Kenny Smith

EXCLUSIVE: Mo Marable, who directed the pilot of Hulu comedy Woke, is set to direct and exec produce the pilot of Freeform’s None of the Above, a single-camera comedy from Black-ish’s Kenny Smith.

This comes after the youth-skewing Disney cable network ordered the project to pilot in April.

Marable’s other credits include Brockmire, Lodge 49, The Last O.G and Insecure.

None of the Above, which comes from ABC Studios and Tornante TV, is about two friends post-college who find their transition into the “real” world messy because they don’t quite conform to expectations.

Cannon’s a black guy who loves things like indie-folk and foreign films, just as much as he loves hip-hop and both Michael Jordans. Valencia’s a devout Christian with a budding career guiding children in the school system and is also a big fan of premarital sex, curse words and marijuana. The show tackles issues such as race, identity and sexual politics, as these two best friends lean on each other to stay true to who they are … or who they’ll eventually become.