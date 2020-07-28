Mindy Kaling Reacts to ‘Never Have I Ever’ Emmy Snub, Says Comedy May Be “Ethnic Or Niche” For Some Voters

Netflix’s Never Have I Ever may have not seen any love from the TV Academy as Emmy nominations rolled out on Tuesday, but co-creator/executive producer Mindy Kaling says she’s proud of its performance, with or without the recognition.

“We love our #neverahaveiever cast, are so proud of the reviews and the 40+ million people who watched and loved it worldwide,” the writer and actress tweeted about the Emmy snub on Tuesday. “Sometimes a show like ours will always seem ethnic or niche to a certain group of people.”

Netflix

The Netflix coming-of-age comedy, which has been renewed for a second season, stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, a first-generation Indian American teenager who navigates a number of topics ranging from family to sexuality in her day-to-day life.

In her tweet, Kaling, who co-created Never Have I Ever with Lang Fisher, is referring to the ratings data released by Netflix earlier this month when the streamer revealed that 40 million households had streamed the dramedy series in the four weeks after its April release.

Kaling’s tweet was in response to journalist Tufayel Ahmed asking where the comedy was in Tuesday mornings nominee announcements. “Wait. Stop the celebrations. Where the f is #NeverHaveIEver?” tweeted Ahmed.

Kaling’s previous well-received comedy series, The Mindy Project, also didn’t receive major Emmy recognition during its run on Fox and Hulu. Kaling herself is multiple Emmy nominee for her work on The Office.

Thanks! We love our #neverhaveiever cast, are so proud of the reviews and the 40+ million people who watched and loved it worldwide. Sometimes a show like ours will always seem ethnic or niche to a certain group of people. @loulielang https://t.co/trMd4zeFbb — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) July 28, 2020

Related Deadline Video