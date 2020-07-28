Millie Bobby Brown To Star And Produce Netflix’s Adaptation of ‘The Girls I’ve Been’; Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films Also Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Following the news of Ozark and Stranger Things each earning Emmy noms for Best Drama series, Netflix is looking to stay in business with the shows’ respective leads on a new film project. We are hearing Netflix is adapting Tess Sharpe’s novel The Girls I’ve Been into a feature film with Millie Bobby Brown attached to star and Jason Bateman on board to produce.

Brown will also produce through her PCMA Productions while Bateman will produce through his Aggregate Films Banner along with his partner Michael Costigan.

The novel is a twisty, exhilarating thriller centering around a con artist, Nora, who must use her powers of persuasion and impersonation to get herself, her girlfriend, and ex-boyfriend free during a hostage situation at a bank. It was brought in by Aggregate Films’ Tracy Nyberg and falls under Aggregate’s overall deal with Netflix and will be published by Penguin Random House early next year.

Netflix has been busy staying in business with Brown, also landing the rights to her next feature film Enola Holmes earlier this year. Brown plays Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister, Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. That film is set to premiere on the platform in September. Stranger Things, Netflix is still working out when Brown and her co-stars will return to production to shoot the third season of the hit series.

As for Bateman, not only did Ozark receive an Emmy nomination from Best Drama Series, Bateman also landed one for Best Actor, his third in a row for playing financial advisor turned money launderer, Marty Byrde on the hit Netflix series. Netflix recently announced the renewal of the show for its fourth and final season. He also earned an Emmy Nomination for best guest star in a drama series for his work on HBO’s The Outsider.

Bateman is repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management and Media. Brown is repped by WME and PCMA Management and Productions.