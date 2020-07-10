Milla Jovovich Fantasy Actioner ‘Monster Hunter’ Moves To 2021

Sony has just pushed Screen Gems Milla Jovovich movie Monster Hunter from its Labor Day weekend date of Sept. 4 to April 23, 2021.

Why?

Well, as we all know Paramount has always had A Quiet Place 2 sitting on Sept. 4, so why compete with that. But an unfortunate forecast would indicate, especially with LA mayor Eric Garcetti indicating he’s about to lock down the city again; we’re poised to see the entire August release schedule slide into the fall. I’m told by sources if LA closes down theaters, it would take hard-top theaters another month to reopen.

Resident Evil franchise star Jovovich and helmer Paul W.S. Anderson reteam here on the feature film based on the Capcom game. Logline: When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers.