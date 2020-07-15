Michaela Coel, Cynthia Erivo To Lead BBC’s First Creative Diversity Xperience

I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel and Cynthia Erivo, the Grammy-winning singer and actress, are to headline the BBC’s first Creative Diversity Xperience.

The online event will take place on 28-29 July with the ambition of showcasing the vibrancy, innovation and leadership of Black, Asian, and minority ethnic talent in the creative industry.

Over the course of 12 hours of content, Coel will provide a masterclass on her BBC/HBO hit series I May Destroy You, while Erivo will take part in a Q&A with BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo.

Normal People actress Aoife Hinds and Noughts And Crosses star Masali Baduza will also feature, as will writer and filmmaker Lucy Sheen.

June Sarpong, the BBC’s director of creative diversity, said: “It is important for the BBC to be the beacon to rest of the industry and champion diversity and inclusion.

“We have thought carefully about creating an authentic, engaging and immersive experience using innovative technology. CDX will set its self apart from what people may have seen or expect of the BBC.”

The event will take place on the BBC’s Creative Diversity website and will use interactive platform Reactoo to allow delegates to watch along together.