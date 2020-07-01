Michael Strahan’s SMAC Entertainment Adds Omari Hardwick To Roster, Expands With Digital Management Division

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Entertainment has added Power alum Omari Hardwick to its client roster. Additionally, the multi-dimensional talent management, music, branding and production company is announcing the recent launch of SMAC Digital Management, an in-house social media management and digital consulting division. Based on the success of their clients in the digital space, SMAC said it identified a need for talent and brands to have access to social media management that is capable of understanding and representing their voice.

Hardwick starred for six seasons as James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick in the critically acclaimed Starz series Power, earning him three consecutive NAACP Image Awards for leading actor in a drama series. In May 2019, he launched his own podcast Poetics, which features in-depth conversations between Hardwick and rap’s biggest stars including Method Man, 50 Cent, Draymond Green, Dave East, Casanova, Big Daddy Kane, among others.

Hardwick can be seen in the upcoming Netflix original film, Army of the Dead, written and directed by Zach Snyder as well as upcoming horror-thriller film Spell.

“This is an exciting time for SMAC and we are thrilled to be able to add the incredibly talented Omari Hardwick to our growing client roster. Omari is a multihyphenate who encompasses acting, music, poetry, and activism – we look forward to joining forces and continuing to build upon his dynamic career,” said Strahan and Schwartz-Morini, co-founders of SMAC Entertainment. “We are also proud of our digital management expansion and strengthening our capabilities to provide effective strategies to our talent and brands.”

In addition to Hardwick, SMAC’s current client roster includes Erin Andrews, Shante Broadus, October Gonzalez, Tony Gonzalez, Michael Griffin, Bryan Hynson, Wiz Khalifa, Curt Menefee, Brian Orakpo, Deion Sanders and Michael Strahan.

SMAC’s current projects in production include Back in the Game (CNBC), and ABC’s hit primetime game show The $100,000 Pyramid which is in production on its fifth season. Projects in development include an untitled series based on the life of Netflix’s Last Chance U breakout star Brittany Wagner starring Courteney Cox (Charter Spectrum), Cupcake Men (ABC), and Caramel Curves (HBO and Issa Rae Productions).

Hardwick continues to be repped by WME, Annick Muller at WK PR, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.