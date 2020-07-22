Investigative Journalist, Author & Podcaster Michael Harriot Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: APA has inked award-winning journalist, author and podcaster Michael Harriot in all areas.

Harriot is a senior writer at the Black news site, TheRoot.com, and has also written for the New York Times, The Washington Post, covering race, culture and politics. He’s also appeared on CNN, MSNBC and numerous international media outlets to discuss race relations in America, and is regularly cited by opinion makers like Dave Chapelle, Trevor Noah, Joy Reid, Ronan Farrow and Donald Glover.

Harriot’s upcoming books Wypipology and BlackAF History recently sold together in a seven-figure deal to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Harriot was also the sole writer for Young, Gifted and Broke, the BET news program highlighting the disparities in the American education system, and Angela Rye’s Midterm Election Special on BET, which won the National Association of Black Journalists Award for Television.

When Harriot wrote about HBCUs, Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee and former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson penned a letter commending his writing to their fellow alumni, and Jesse Jackson and Stacey Abrams praised his work on exposing voter suppression in Georgia.

Harriot is also the recipient of the 2019 NABJ Award for digital commentary, and the NY Association of Black Journalists’ Trailblazer Award for “innovations in poetry, podcasting, journalism, and commentary that have helped move the needle for other journalists of color.” He is also repped by Tanya McKinnon at McKinnon Literary.