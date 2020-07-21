Michael Cohen Lawsuit Claims He Was Sent Back To Prison Over Plans To Publish “Unflattering” Book About Donald Trump

“This is not a motion about politics or personalities—this is a request to prevent a plain violation of the Constitution,” the lawsuit stated. “The First Amendment forbids Respondents from imprisoning Mr. Cohen as punishment for drafting a book that is critical of the President, and for preparing to publish it shortly before the upcoming election.”

Cohen contends that he has preconditions, including hypertension, that make him especially vulnerable to the severe effects of COVID-19.

The lawsuit was filed against Attorney General William Barr, Bureau of Prisons director Michael Carvajal, and James Petrucci, warden of the federal prison in Otisville, NY, where Cohen is in solitary confinement.

Cohen had said on social media that the book would be published in late September. The lawsuit also refers to past attempts to stop the publication of John Bolton’s The Room Where It Happened and Mary Trump’s Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

In his court declaration, Cohen said that he does not believe he ever signed a non-disclosure agreement, even though his attorney received a warning letter in April from Charles Harder, attorney for the Trump Organization.

A Justice Department official did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Cohen’s lawsuit, his attorneys wrote that after he was sent back to prison, Bureau of Prisons officials “inaccurately stated” that the reason was “because he ‘declined to agree to the terms of his home confinement,’ including ‘obtaining pre-approval for media interviews.'”

“In fact, Mr. Cohen never refused to agree to the terms … and the terms [federal officials] presented to him included a blanket prohibition on engaging with the media…not just a pre-approval requirement.”