Miami Marlins Postpone Home Opener As COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Baseball

A stadium worker wears a protective face mask and gloves to protect against the coronavirus as she cleans seats before a Miami Marlins baseball workout at Marlins Park earlier this month.

The Miami Marlins postponed their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles amid a COVID-19 outbreak, threatening the Major League Baseball season just days after its delayed start.

Up to 14 players and staffers with the team have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days, according to media reports. The Philadelphia Phillies, who played the Marlins over the weekend, are now awaiting results of COVID-19 tests. A significant number of positives among the Phillies could be an ominous sign for the season, which finally got underway last Thursday after months of wrangling over terms and fretting over health protocols.

Unlike leagues like the NBA, which have convened “bubbles” where all players and coaches are remaining for the duration of the season, baseball teams are playing in their usual stadiums, only without fans. The NFL is planning to pursue a similar approach as it looks to get its players on the field.

The Marlins, who have remained in Philadelphia pending the results of further tests, played the Atlanta Braves in an exhibition game prior to their series in Philadelphia. ESPN reported that the infections could have happened there. Florida and Georgia are among states grappling with major surges in COVID-19.

The New York Yankees were scheduled to play in Philadelphia on Monday night and would be in the same visitors’ locker room where the Marlins were over the weekend.