PGA Tour Memorial Tournament Tops Ratings On Quiet Sunday Night

A polite ovation of golf claps is in order as the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament, which won a quiet Sunday night in the ratings. The tournament, which aired on CBS, delivered a 0.5 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.25 million viewers. The numbers, as with all live events, will likely be adjusted in the final numbers later today.

The tournament, won by Jon Rahm to give him the world’s No. 1 ranking, was followed by the only other bit of original programming on the night, a fresh episode of 60 Minutes (0.3, 3.73M). It took a two-tenths hit from last week. CBS ended the night with repeats of Tough As Nails and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Reruns, repeats and encores populated the rest of the networks, with ABC winning the night averaging a 0.5 in the demo with second helpings of America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game.

CBS tied NBC with 0.3 ratings. The latter served repeats of Cannonball, The Titan Games and America’s Got Talent.

Elsewhere, Fox and the CW also treated audiences to reruns of their Sunday lineups.