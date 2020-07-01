Melvin Gregg Joins ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Snowfall‘s Melvin Gregg is set as a series regular opposite Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in Hulu’s tentpole limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s latest book, from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films – all key auspices behind HBO’s hit Big Little Lies adaptation — and Endeavor Content.

Co-written by Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss and co-showrun by Kelley and Butterworth, Nine Perfect Strangers the series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

Gregg will play Ben, one of the nine “perfect” strangers.

Nine Perfect Strangers is executive produced by Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and McCarthay.. The series is eyeing a 2021 debut.

Gregg joined FX’s Snowfall in season 3, portraying Drew ‘Manboy’ Miller. He recently starred in Warner Bros. feature The Way Back opposite Ben Affleck and also appeared in a recent episode of Kenya Barris’ #BlackAF on Netflix, which was just renewed for a second season. Gregg will next be seen in a starring role in the Lee Daniels-helmed biographical drama The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Gregg is repped by CAA and 3 Arts.