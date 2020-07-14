Melanie Walters & Kayleigh-Paige Rees Board UK Indie Pic ‘Faulty Roots’ About Teen Mental Health

EXCLUSIVE: The Collection and Gavin & Stacey star Melanie Walters and Sanditon actress Kayleigh-Paige Rees have been cast in UK coming-of-age drama Faulty Roots, which will mark the debut of writer/director Ella Greenwood.

Set in Somerset, England, the movie follows two teens with different genetic conditions who are forced to form a friendship. Rees will play the lead character of Lola, a teen with depression, and Walters, who can currently be seen in the BBC adaptation of The Snow Spider books, will play her mother Susan. Filming is set to take place next year in South West England.

Pic is adapted from Greenwood’s short of the same name. The director is producing through her Broken Flames Productions with Raspberry Films, which is run by Kayleigh-Paige Rees with George Perry.

Walters is repped by Katie Threlfall Associates. Rees by BBA Management.

“I want to give people a better understanding of certain things that you experience as a teen with a mental health problem, and I’m looking forward to getting to expand on this with a feature version of Faulty Roots,” said Greenwood.

“Young adults’ mental health has always been an issue very close to my heart and I can’t wait to get to explore this beautifully written film with such a talented cast and writer,” added Kayleigh-Paige Rees.