Meghan Markle Seeks Court Order Against British Tabloid; David Olusoga To Deliver Edinburgh Keynote; ITV Studios Hires Global Entertainment COO — Global Briefs

Meghan Markle seeks court order

Meghan Markle is seeking a court order preventing the Mail on Sunday publisher Associated Newspapers from naming five of her friends as part of an ongoing legal dispute, according to reports. Markle is suing Associated Newspapers after the Mail on Sunday published a private letter to her father Thomas Markle. In a court filing, Markle said Associated Newspapers is attempting to name friends who gave interviews supporting her case. “These five women are not on trial, and nor am I,” Markle said, according to a copy of the filing seen by the Daily Telegraph. “Both the Mail on Sunday and the court system have their names on a confidential schedule, but for the Mail on Sunday to expose them in the public domain for no reason other than clickbait and commercial gain is vicious and poses a threat to their emotional and mental wellbeing. The Mail on Sunday is playing a media game with real lives.”

Historian to deliver Edinburgh TV Festival keynote

David Olusoga, the British-Nigerian historian and presenter of BBC shows including A House Through Time and BAFTA-winning Britain’s Forgotten Slave Owners, is to deliver Edinburgh TV Festival’s prestigious MacTaggart Lecture. He said: “We are living through an extraordinary moment. The pandemic has exposed deep economic and racial divisions and demands for profound and systemic change are louder now than they have been for half a century. Like every industry, television faces a moment of reflection and decision. I’m honoured to have the chance to contribute to that important debate.” Edinburgh’s advisory chair Patrick Holland added: “As an industry we need to ask what stories we are going to tell now, who is telling them and who gets to choose what gets made. I have every expectation that David’s MacTaggart will be a lightning rod for debate, offering deep insight and understanding, challenging us with a powerful vision of what needs to change.”

ITV Studios hires Global Entertainment COO

ITV Studios has hired Arjan Pomper as the COO of its Global Entertainment division, overseeing the running of format sales, global content and production, and global music and talent. He joins from creative agency Dentsu Aegis Network Belgium, where he was CEO, and will report to president Maarten Meijs. “Arjan comes with a proven track record in growing businesses through innovative strategies, digitalization, acquisitions and restructuring,” Meijs said.