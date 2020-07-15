Medical Drama From Josh Berman And ‘The Good Doctor’s David Renaud & Seth Gordon In Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put in development a medical drama from The Good Doctor writer-producer David Renaud, the series’ executive producer Seth Gordon Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman, and Sony Pictures TV where Berman’s Osprey Prods and Gordon’s Exhibit A Film are both under deals.

Written and by Renaud, the series is loosely inspired by his life, centering around a doctor whose life is upended when a tragic accident robs her of her ability to walk.

Renaud was left paralyzed in a car accident when he was 19. The disability motivated him to go to medical school and become a doctor but his love for storytelling led to a career turn. While still practicing medicine, he went to UCLA film school before getting into the Disney-ABC Writing Program. The program helped launch his writing career with a job on the network’s short-lived drama series Blood & Oil. He went on to work on two back-to-back medical dramas, CBS’ Pure Genius and ABC/Sony TV’s The Good Doctor, on which he currently serves as producer, working alongside EP/director Gordon.

Renaud is committed to challenging preconceptions about people with disabilities and was recognized for his work on The Good Doctor by the Media Access Awards in 2019 (Visionary Award) and by Variety in 2018 (2018 Inclusion Impact Report).

He executive produces the untitled semi-autobiographical ABC medical drama. Berman and Jennifer Robinson executive produce for Osprey Productions. Seth Gordon, who is attached to direct, and Julia Gunn executive produce for Exhibit A Film.

Gordon and Gunn also executive produce ABC/Sony TV’s comedy United We Fall, premiering this month. Additionally, Gordon is executive producer/director of ABC’s The Goldbergs, Apple’s For All Mankind, and Netflix’s Atypical, all produced by Sony TV.

This is one of the first projects to come out of the new five-year deal prolific Osprey Productions recently signed with Sony Television. The company also has a first-look pact with Turner Publishing.