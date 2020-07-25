McDonald’s Says ‘No Mask, No Hamburgers’ In New Ruling On Face Coverings

Somewhere, the Hamburglar is laughing.

McDonald’s on Friday decreed that all customers will be required to wear face coverings when entering one of its restaurants.

The change starts Aug. 1 and is part of a number of new measures being implemented by the fast food restaurant. In-person dining is also out for another 30 days, and a press release, said new plastic dividers will be installed in the front and back of its restaurants.

“While nearly 82 percent of our restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both crew and customers today, it’s important we protect the safety of all employees and customers,” the company said.

McDonald’s joins CVS, Target and Walmart in requiring customers to wear a mask if they want to enter the stores.

McDonald’s said it “will provide training for our restaurant staff to ensure they are prepared to address this new policy in a friendly and positive way.”