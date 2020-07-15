Maurice Roeves Dies: ‘The Last Of The Mohicans’ & ‘Judge Dredd’ Actor Was 83

Maurice Roëves, the Sunderland-born Scottish actor whose Hollywood roles included Colonel Edmund Munro in The Last Of The Mohicans and the Sylvester Stallone-starring 1995 incarnation of Judge Dredd, has died at the age of 83.

His agent, Lovett Logan, sent a statement to the Edinburgh Evening News: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of our wonderful client, Maurice Roëves. Maurice had a hugely successful career in both theatre and screen, which spanned several decades, starting in his home country of Scotland and moving to London and the United States.

“He was loved by his legions of fans for many of his performances. As well as being a truly dedicated and gifted actor, he was also a real gentleman and a delight to have as a client. We will miss him greatly and our thoughts and love go out to Vanessa and his family.”

On the small screen, Roëves was one of the few actors to have speaking roles in both Doctor Who (four episodes in 1984) and Star Trek (when he appeared in a 1993 episode of TNG). He also co-starred in 1987 BBC miniseries Tutti Frutti alongside Robbie Coltrane.

His most recent roles include in Justin Kurzel’s feature film adaptation of Macbeth, and in the 2020 BBC drama The Nest, which shot in Scotland.