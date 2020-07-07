Matthew Weiner Developing Dramedy At FX

FX has put in development a new series from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, Deadline has confirmed.

Details are being kept under wraps, but we hear the project is a half-hour dramedy with a mystery element and Charlie Kaufman-type odd and quirky comedic tone. Weiner would write, direct and executive produce. FX Productions would produce.

Weiner most recently created, directed and executive produced anthology series The Romanoffs, starring Mad Men alums John Slattery and Christina Hendricks, which aired for one season on Amazon Prime. He previously created, directed, executive produced and served as showrunner on Mad Men, which aired for seven seasons on AMC. The series wracked up 116 Emmy nominations during its run, winning four statuettes for best drama series from 2008-2011. His other series credits include The Sopranos and Becker, and he wrote, directed and produced the 2013 feature Are You Here?

Deadline’s sister pub Variety was first to report the project.