Matt Reeves Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group

The Batman director and Felicity co-creator Matt Reeves has signed an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. The rich pact had quietly closed months ago, and is now being confirmed.

Under the overall agreement, Reeves will develop new television programming for all platforms via his 6th & Idaho production company: streaming services, including HBO Max; broadcast, premium and basic cable networks. The projects will be produced in association with Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation or Blue Ribbon Content, depending on the platform. Beyond the U.S., Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will distribute 6th & Idaho’s shows to the global marketplace.

Courtesy of 6th & Idaho

Under the deal, 6th & Idaho has tapped veteran television/film producer and executive Daniel Pipski as EVP and Head of Television. Pipski, who has been at 6th & Idaho since February, is working alongside EVP Adam Kassan and VP Rafi Crohn.

“Matt has been making some of my favorite movies and TV shows since I was addicted to Felicity, and it’s a thrill to get to be part of his great team alongside Rafi and Adam, building up his TV company with our partners at WBTV,” said Pipski.

Since Felicity ended its four-season run in 2002, Reeves — who created and executive produced the the cult WB dramedy with J.J. Abrams — was focused on feature directing, helming Abrams’ Cloverfield, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and War For the Planet Of The Apes. He returned to TV in 2015 with an overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV. Reeves and his company continue to be in business with 20th TV via the NBC pilot Ordinary Joe, starring James Wolk, which was recently confirmed for a 2020 shoot when safety conditions allow.

6th & Idaho’s recent television productions also include the upcoming Netflix drama series Away, starring Hilary Swank, as well as the Amazon Prime Video drama Tales from the Loop, starring Rebecca Hall and Jonathan Pryce.

Reeves is currently at the helm of The Batman feature film, which will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures in October 2021.

In television, in addition to co-creating/exec producing Felicity, on which he also directed the pilot and several additional episodes, Reeves executive produced Fox’s The Passage under the 20th TV deal. He previously directed the pilots for NBC’s Conviction as well as ABC’s Miracles and Gideon’s Crossing, in addition to episodes of NBC’s Homicide: Life on the Street and ABC’s Relativity.

Pipski joined 6th & Idaho after serving as EVP/Head of Television for Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films, where he spearheaded development and co-executive produced the upcoming FX limited series A Teacher. In a nearly 20-year career, Pipski executive produced El Rey Network’s From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series as head of Miramax Television; oversaw development and production of NBC’s Jason Katims comedy series About a Boy at Working Title Television; was executive in charge of the Ed Harris-Viggo Mortensen film Appaloosa and Steven Soderbergh’s The Informant!, starring Matt Damon, at Groundswell Productions; and developed the feature films Gone Baby Gone and Tron: Legacy at LivePlanet, the production company formed by Sean Bailey, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Pipski began his entertainment career in development at Working Title Films.