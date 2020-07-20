‘MasterChef’ Heads Back Into Production In The UK Following Coronavirus Lockdown

EXCLUSIVE: MasterChef is officially back in production in the UK after Shine got cameras rolling on spin-off show MasterChef: The Professionals last week.

Filming is underway on Season 13 of the professionals’ franchise at 3 Mills Studios in London, with Marcus Wareing, Monica Galetti and Gregg Wallace resuming their hosting and judging duties — albeit with a socially distanced twist.

MasterChef: The Professionals is the first of the UK MasterChef brands to go into production in the pandemic era. Celebrity MasterChef is currently broadcasting on BBC One but wrapped just before lockdown in March.

3 Mills Studios has been MasterChef’s home in the UK for a number of years and it is understood that the large studio space used to house the show has been an advantage in getting production underway.

A MasterChef spokeswoman said: “We are ensuring that all Covid-19 filming protocols are being adhered to as set out in industry-wide filming guidelines published last week.​”

Safety protocols published last week by major UK broadcasters included updated guidance on close contact among cast and crew. The guidelines recommend that people breaking two-meter social distancing rules should be tested at least once a week for coronavirus alongside daily symptom checks.

MasterChef’s return to the kitchen is likely to be a boost to other major cookery show, such as Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off, which was notably derailed by the pandemic. Producer Love Productions is quarantining cast and crew ahead of a return to production.

Some 53 versions of MasterChef, created by Franc Roddam, were produced in 2019 across 35 markets. Season 10 aired on Fox in the U.S. last year, while casting taken place for Season 11. The format is now owned by Banijay, which completed its takeover of Endemol Shine Group earlier this month.