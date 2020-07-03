Mary Trump Claims Settlement With Family Was Fraudulent And Can’t Stop Publication Of Tell All Book

President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump claims that a settlement agreement she reached with the family in 2001 was fraudulent and can’t be used to try to stop her plans to publish a tell-all book.

Robert Trump, the president’s brother, says that Mary Trump is bound by a non-disclosure agreement she signed in the settlement of a dispute over the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the family patriarch.

He is seeking a court order to stop the release of the book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, set to be published by Simon & Schuster on July 28. A hearing is scheduled for July 10.

In a filing on Thursday, Mary Trump and her attorneys contend that the settlement was based on fraudulent information. They cited a New York Times investigation into the Trump family taxes.

