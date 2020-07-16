Simon & Schuster Says Mary Trump’s Book Set Sales Record, 950,000 Copies Sold Through First Day Of Release

Simon & Schuster said that Mary Trump’s new book set a sales record for the publisher, selling a total of 950,000 copies through Tuesday, its first day of release.

The publisher said that the sales figure includes pre-orders and first day sales of print books, ebooks and e-audiobooks. The company also ordered a 14th printing of the book that will bring the number of copies to more than 1,150,000.

In Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, Trump mixes anecdotes and analysis to tell what it was like to grow up in the family and to warn against another term in office for her uncle, President Donald Trump.

On Monday, a New York judge rejected an effort by Robert Trump, the president’s brother, to prevent Mary Trump from speaking about the book. She has gone on to give interviews to ABC News and The Washington Post, and on Thursday will appear on The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC.

The CEO of Simon & Schuster, Jonathan Karp, said in a statement that the book “has entered the national conversation in a way that few books ever do, becoming a cultural phenomenon and must-read for anyone seeking to understand the singular family dynamic that produced the most powerful man in the world today. It is at once a revealing psychological portrait and a work of historic importance.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has attacked the book as a “book of falsehoods.”