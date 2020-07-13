Judge Lifts Restraining Order On Mary Trump, Freeing Her To Promote Tell-All Book About Family

A New York Supreme Court judge has lifted a restraining order that prevented Mary Trump from publicizing her new tell-all book about her uncle, President Donald Trump, and his family.

Robert Trump, the president’s brother, had sought a court action to stop the publication of the book, Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. He claimed that Mary Trump was bound by a confidentiality agreement that was included in the 2001 settlement of the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the family patriarch.

But Judge Hal Greenwald wrote that the confidentiality clause was too broad, concluding that it had “too many words, with too many meanings. The cost of the litigation that was settled should have been finalized with more specifics, more clarity, if the current situation was even comprehended, at the time the Agreement was signed.”

Simon & Schuster is due to release the book on Tuesday.

In his decision (read it here), Greenwald also wrote that efforts to stop the book were futile. Earlier this month, an appellate judge lifted a restraining order against Simon & Schuster, freeing them to publish the book. They moved up its release date by two weeks and a number of reporters obtained advance copies last week. (Read Deadline’s review here).

Theodore Boutrous Jr. of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, who is representing Mary Trump, said in a statement, “The court got it right in rejecting the Trump family’s effort to squelch Mary Trump’s core political speech on important issues of public concern. The First Amendment forbids prior restraints because they are intolerable infringements on the right to participate in democracy. Tomorrow, the American public will be able to read Mary’s important words for themselves.”

In his decision, Greenwald wrote that Robert Trump failed to meet several of the requirements for granting a preliminary injunction — a showing that he would suffer irreparable harm by the publication of the book, and likelihood of success on the merits. Greenwald also wrote that the “balance of equities” were not in his favor.