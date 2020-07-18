Mary Trump Digs At President Donald Trump Over TV Ratings, Boast-Tweets Over Topping Him

Talk about adding insult to injury. Author Mary Trump, out flogging her tell-all book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, took to Twitter to brag about beating her uncle the President in TV ratings.

On Friday, Mary Trump tweeted 5.23 million v. 5.11 million, comparing her ratings for appearing Thursday on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow show to the President’s Sean Hannity Town Hall interview in June.

She added the hashtag ‘#seldomseen’ in reference to Trump’s declaration that she was “a seldom-seen niece.”

Simon & Schuster, publisher of Mary Trump’s book, said it sold a company record of 950,000 copies in combined print, digital and audio editions as of its date of sale earlier this week.

