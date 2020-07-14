ABC News Lands Interview With Mary Trump About New Tell-All Book

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos sat down with Mary Trump, the president’s niece, on Tuesday for what is being billed as an exclusive interview about her new tell-all book.

The interview will air on Good Morning America on Wednesday, the network said, and on other news shows.

On Monday, a New York judge lifted a restraining order that prevented Trump from discussing Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man. The president’s brother, Robert Trump, had sought to halt publication of the book, claiming that she was barred from discussing the family as part of a settlement agreement of the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the family patriarch.

The book was released by Simon & Schuster on Tuesday.

In the New York case, Judge Hal Greenwald rejected Robert Trump’s argument that the settlement’s confidentiality clause included never discussing the family. He wrote that “what was confidential was the financial aspect of the Agreement, which may not be so interesting now as it might have been in 2001. On the other hand the non-confidential part of the Agreement, the Trump family relationships may be more interesting now in 2020 with a presidential election on the horizon.”