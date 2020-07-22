‘Marvel 616’: Disney+ Shares Sneak Peek Of Docuseries With A Spotlight On Ms. Marvel, Rise Of Black Panther, And Marvel’s “Forgotten” Characters

Disney+ released a generous sneak peek at their upcoming anthology docuseries Marvel 616 which is named after the primary reality in the Marvel comic book multi-universe. The series is set to debut later this fall.

With each episode, Marvel 616 dives into the canon of the world of Marvel comics and how it has impacted pop culture and beyond. The first clip is from the episode “Higher, Further, Faster” (which can be watched above) which spotlights trailblazing women of Marvel Comics and how they found ways to tell stories of representation and inclusion. Directed by actor Gillian Jacobs, the clip puts some shine on the origin of Ms. Marvel, the first Muslim superhero to headline a comic book.

The second clip is from “Lost and Found” directed by actor Paul Scheer. The episode follows Marvel characters that were ahead of their time such as Black Panther as well as “forgotten” and offbeat characters like Doctor Druid, The Whizzer and a villain named Typeface who, like his name suggests, actually has type letters on his face.

Watch the clip from “Lost and Found” below.

The sneak peek comes as Comic-Con@Home kicks off. Episode directors Jacobs and Scheer will join executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman with moderator Angélique Roché on July 23, 1:00 p.m. PT for the virtual panel where they will discuss the making of this new Disney+ original docuseries.

Marvel’s 616 is produced by Marvel New Media with Supper Club. The series is executive produced by Joe Quesada, Shane Rahmani, Stephen Wacker, John Cerilli, Harry Go, and Sarah Amos for Marvel; and Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and David Gelb for Supper Club.