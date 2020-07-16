Maroon 5 Bassist Mickey Madden Taking Leave To Deal With Alleged Domestic Violence Charge

Longtime Maroon 5 bassist Michael “Mickey” Madden is stepping away from the band to deal with charges stemming from an arrest late last month for alleged domestic violence. “I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future,” Madden said in a statement. “During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best.”

Like most music acts, Maroon 5 is on hiatus while the pandemic has shuttered the live music industry. The band is now hoping to play again in July 2021. Madden, age 41, was arrested in Los Angeles on a felony charge of intimate partner violence. He posted a $50,000 bail bond.