Maroon 5 Bassist Mickey Madden Taking Leave To Deal With Alleged Domestic Violence Charge

Longtime Maroon 5 bassist Michael “Mickey” Madden is stepping away from the band to deal with charges stemming from an arrest late last month for alleged domestic violence.
“I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future,” Madden said in a statement. “During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best.”
Like most music acts, Maroon 5 is on hiatus while the pandemic has shuttered the live music industry. The band is now hoping to play again in July 2021.
Madden, age 41, was arrested in Los Angeles on a felony charge of intimate partner violence. He posted a $50,000 bail bond.
A statement from the band said, “We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”
Madden has a 2016 drug arrest in New York on his record stemming from a 2016 incident in Manhattan. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and copped a plea for one day of community service.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.