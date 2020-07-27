Mark & Jay Duplass Strike Spotify Podcast Deal

Mark and Jay Duplass, creators of HBO’s Room 104 and Netflix’s Wild Wild Country, are the latest creatives to sign up to Spotify to create original podcasts.

The pair, who also created HBO’s Togetherness and produced Netflix’s Evil Genius, have struck a first-look development deal via their Duplass Brothers Productions (DBP) banner. They will produce both scripted and unscripted podcast series.

They are in good company, joining the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama, who recently unveiled The Michelle Obama Podcast as their first Spotify original podcast via their Higher Ground Productions, as well as Joe Rogan.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Spotify for our first foray into podcasting. Also terrified because making a truly engaging narrative podcast seems really, really difficult. Was this a mistake? Maybe we should pull out of this deal before they announce?” said Mark and Jay Duplass.

“As Spotify continues to partner with unique and iconic storytellers, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Mark and Jay Duplass. They are so creatively versatile that we’re confident they’ll figure this podcasting thing out,” said Liz Gateley, Head of Network Programming at Spotify.

The Duplass Brothers are repped by ICM Partners and Paul Anderson of Workhouse Media.