Sen. Marco Rubio Tweets Photo Of Meeting With Elijah Cummings, Thinks It’s John Lewis

Sen. Marco Rubio mistook a photo of Rep. Elijah Cummings for Rep. John Lewis, and tweeted out a salute on Saturday using it.

Cummings died in October of last year, while Lewis passed on Friday.

“It was an honor to know & be blessed with the opportunity to serve in Congress with JohnLewis a genuine & historic American hero. May the Lord grant him eternal peace,” Rubio, R-Fla., wrote on Twitter, attaching a picture of himself in a conversation with Cummings.

Rubio also made the Cummings picture his profile photo for a brief time. He then deleted the original tweet and photo and apologized.

