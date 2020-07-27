‘Marcella’: Anna Friel Drama To Be Adapted By France’s TF1

TF1 is going to make a French version of Marcella, the ITV drama starring Anna Friel and written by Hans Rosenfeldt, creator of the original Swedish/Danish co-production The Bridge.

Buccaneer Media’s show will be reimagined by Elephant and will be titled Rebecca. The deal to adapt the show was struck by Cineflix Rights, which will also distribute Rebecca internationally.

The series is directed by Didier Le Pêcheur (Innocents) and co-written by Le Pêcheur and Delphine Labouret (Innocents). Anne Marivin will lead the cast. The eight-part series begins shooting this month around Paris.

Marcella ran for three seasons on ITV and was billed as Scandinavian noir on the streets of Britain. It delved into the psychology of the troubled detective Marcella (Friel) as she investigates a serial murder case upon returning to duty after a 10-year hiatus.

Anne Viau, artistic director of French drama at TF1, said: “We were immediately seduced by the character of Rebecca, which is both extremely endearing, but also mysterious and complex. The role offers a terrific range for an actress like Anne Marivin. All the ingredients of an addictive ‘thriller noir’ are there to seduce our audience!”

The deal with Elephant was brokered for Cineflix Rights by Julien Leroux and Sabrina Ayala, SVP, Sales, France, Italy, Iberia, and Latin America.