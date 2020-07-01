Marc Smerling & Sony Music Entertainment Set Podcast Deal

Marc Smerling and Sony Music Entertainment have entered into a strategic partnership to develop a slate of original podcast programming through Smerling’s Truth Media, a podcast and television production company. The pact is to expand Truth’s overall number of podcast series it produces, including several upcoming true-crime shows.

First under the new deal is Morally (In)Defensible, a companion to Smerling’s new TV docuseries A Wilderness of Error, which he directed and executive produced with Blumhouse Television and UCP for FX Networks that will air later this year on FX and FX on Hulu. The podcast will follow the story of journalist Joe McGinniss in the writing of his smash bestseller Fatal Vision, also about the MacDonald murders. It will be released prior to the airing of the docuseries later this year.

Smerling’s podcast credits include two seasons of Crimetown on Apple Podcast as well as The RFK Tapes and The Ballad of Billy Balls. Smerling is the producer behind Catfish as well as an Emmy-winner for the popular HBO crime documentary The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.