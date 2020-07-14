‘Manifest’ Star Josh Dallas Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Josh Dallas has signed with Verve. He is one of the first major new signings since Verve last month entered the talent representation business with the hire of top TV talent agent Sean Grumman, who brought with him a number of his clients at WME.

Dallas also was previously repped by WME though Grumman did not work directly with him there. The actor currently plays Ben Stone on NBC’s drama series Manifest, which was recently renewed for a third season.

For the past decade, Dallas has established himself as a TV leading man, starring in two back-to-back hit series, ABC’s Once Upon a Time for six seasons, playing Prince Charming, and segueing to NBC’s Manifest.

Dallas continues to be managed by John Carrabino and additionally repped by attorney Michael Gendler.