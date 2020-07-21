‘Magpie Murders’ Drama Series Adaptation Set On PBS’ Masterpiece

EXCLUSIVE: PBS’ Masterpiece is set to co-produce and broadcast murder mystery Magpie Murders, a six-part drama series based on Foyle’s War creator Anthony Horowitz’s bestselling novel. An air date has not been announced.

Adapted by Horowitz for television, Magpie Murders revolves around the character Susan Ryeland, an editor who is given an unfinished manuscript of author Alan Conway’s latest novel, but has little idea it will change her life.

The series is produced by Jill Green and Eleventh Hour Films.

Lauded as “a magnificent piece of crime fiction” and “an ingenious novel within a novel” by the Sunday Times (London), Magpie Murders topped multiple best-seller lists including the New York Times and Los Angeles Times and appeared on the year-end Best Books lists of NPR, USA Today and others. Its international awards include the prestigious Macavity Award for Best Novel.

“Anthony Horowitz is a master mystery writer, and Magpie Murders is a beautiful and complex work,” said Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson. “Our Masterpiece audience will truly enjoy this intriguing story of a mystery within a mystery.”

“Magpie Murders is my most successful novel and it wasn’t easy to adapt. But I think the result is a completely original drama that will delight and beguile audiences in equal measure,” said Horowitz.

Magpie Murders is streaming in the UK exclusively on BritBox UK.

“This is an extraordinary and distinctive drama,” added Green. “I don’t think there’s ever been a crime show like it with a strong female lead treading the line between reality and fiction as she fights to uncover the truth.”

Magpie Murders is an Eleventh Hour Films production for Masterpice and BritBox UK and distributed worldwide by Sony Pictures Television.

Masterpiece is presented on PBS by WGBH Boston.