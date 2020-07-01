‘Mad Men’ Rights Sold To Amazon/IMDb TV Globally, AMC & Starzplay In Complex Licensing Deal Made By Lionsgate

Mad Men is returning to streaming via Amazon and coming back to its original TV home, AMC, as Lionsgate has completed licensing deals for one of the signature series in its TV library.

The complex agreement includes global licensing pact with Amazon. The company’s IMDb TV will become Mad Men‘s exclusive free-streaming platform in the US, starting July 15. Amazon Prime will begin carrying all 92 episodes of the series in Europe, Australia, Latin America, and more onJuly 3, Japan, Israel, Indonesia and Thailand on July 15, Canada on October 1 and in the Netherlands starting November 1.

Amazon/IMDb will have Mad Men exclusively from July 15 until Oct. 1 when the entire seven-season run of the series also will become available on a variety of AMC platforms, including the company’s linear networks and SVOD services. Also starting Oct.1, Lionsgate-owned Starzplay will have the 1960s drama across their European and LatAm footprint as well as in Japan. The complete series available on all platforms will include an episode featuring John Slattery’s characters is blackface, accompanied by a disclaimer that the scene “shows how commonplace racism was in America in 1963.” (You can read it in full under the story.)

The myriad of pacts succeed the exclusive global streaming deal for Mad Men Lionsgate had with Netflix. Struck in 2011 at nearly $1 million an episode, the pact expired June 9, and the streamer reportedly opted not to renew it.

The combination of multiple exclusive and non-exclusive windows for Mad Men under the new pacts will bring in revenue comparable to the fee paid by Netflix, sources said.

Speaking on a conference call with Wall Street analysts in May, Lionsgate TV chairman Kevin Beggs said that the company’s President of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution Jim Packer and his group had “been in a four-month sales process, which has gone really well and exceeded our expectations and probably benefited from the COVID suspension and the lack of fresh originals coming,”

Packer today addressed the finished deals for the Matt Weiner-created series.

“Mad Men is an evergreen property whose appeal has continued to grow over the years, and we’re pleased to collaborate with a diverse alliance of exceptional partners to bring it to a global audience,” he said. “This comprehensive and multifaceted agreement brings together partners from every part of the content ecosystem, and it allows a whole new generation of fans to enjoy one of the greatest television series ever made, whether they’re reuniting with the show as an old friend or discovering Mad Men for the first time.”

On IMDb, whose profile has been rising after its content team moved under the umbrella of Amazon Studios, Mad Men will join such other acquired series as Chicago Fire, Schitt’s Creek, Lost, Friday Night Lights, Revenge, Malcom in the Middle, White Collar, and Desperate Housewives.

AMC

AMC will get linear and SVOD rights to Mad Men in October, adding AVOD rights a little later. After several years away, Mad Men will be back on the network whose fortuned it changed. The period drama starring Jon Hamm was AMC’s first original series, putting the network on the map while also becoming one of the most acclaimed drama series ever with four consecutive Outstanding Drama Series Emmy Awards.

“Mad Men launched on AMC in 2007 and became the definition of ‘talked-about-television’ – and for our company began a period of distinction and impact that continues to this day,” said Ed Carroll, Chief Operating Officer of AMC Networks, who was president of AMC when the series was greenlit. “We are so pleased to bring Mad Men home to AMC, and again be able to share these unforgettable characters and this nuanced and exceptional storytelling with fans, new and old, on a variety of platforms starting this fall.”

Starzplay is an international premium streaming platform for Starz content, with upcoming Starz Originals airing exclusively on Starzplay day-and-date with the US.

“Mad Men is regarded as one of the greatest television series ever made, and its timeless storytelling, critical recognition and global fan base reflect the hallmarks of the programming that we’re proud to bring to Starzplay audiences across our footprint,” said Starz EVP of International Networks Superna Kalle. “Come this fall, it will make a great addition to our bespoke slate of acclaimed original series, local programming and world-class acquisitions.”

Set in 1960s New York, Mad Men follows the lives of the ruthlessly competitive men and women of Madison Avenue advertising. Over its seven seasons on AMC, the series won a total of 16 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes, a Peabody Award, numerous other awards and recognitions and had an enormous impact on popular culture as one of the iconic series driving the New Golden Age of Television.

Jon Hamm (Don Draper) leads the ensemble cast, which includes January Jones (Betty Francis/Betty Draper), Vincent Kartheiser (Pete Campbell), Elisabeth Moss (Peggy Olson), Christina Hendricks (Joan Harris/Joan Holloway), John Slattery (Roger Sterling), Aaron Staton (Ken Cosgrove), Rich Sommer (Harry Crane), Christopher Stanley (Henry Francis), Jessica Paré (Megan Draper/Megan Calvet), Jay R. Ferguson (Stan Rizzo), Kevin Rahm (Ted Chaough), Kiernan Shipka (Sally Draper) and Mason Vale Cotton (Bobby Draper).

Mad Men was produced by Lionsgate in association with AMC. The series was created by Matthew Weiner. Additional executive producers include Scott Hornbacher, André & Maria Jacquemetton and Janet Leahy.

Here is the card that will run in front of the blackface-featuring episode:

This episode contains disturbing images related to race in America. One of the characters is shown in blackface as part of an episode that shows how commonplace racism was in America in 1963. In its reliance on historical authenticity, the series producers are committed to exposing the injustices and inequities within our society that continue to this day so we can examine even the most painful parts of our history in order to reflect on who we are today and who we want to become. We are therefore presenting the original episode in its entirety.