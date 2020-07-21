New Play By Two-Time Pulitzer-Winning Lynn Nottage Joins Upcoming Broadway Line-Up

A new work by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage will join Second Stage Theater’s Broadway line-up for 2021, joining the company’s postponed revival of Richard Greenberg’s Take Me Out starring Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams.

The newly announced, as-yet-untitled production of Nottage’s new play will be directed by Kate Whoriskey, who directed the playwright’s Pultizer-winning Ruined and Sweat. Performances will begin on Broadway at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater in the fall of 2021. The production will be the New York premiere of the play that debuted last year under the name Floyd’s at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis.

The play, as described, is set in a truck stop sandwich shop that offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at reclaiming their lives. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by the enigmatic, zen-like chef and his belief in the possibility of the perfect sandwich.

Additional details will be announced later.

Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, ‘Take Me Out’ Catherine Wessel

The Nottage play joins the company’s other planned entry for Broadway 2021: Greenberg’s baseball drama Take Me Out, to be directed by Scott Ellis. Postponed from this past spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Take Me Out is set to begin previews at the Hayes on March 22, 2021, with an opening night of April 22.

The not-for-profit Second Stage also announced today a new Off Broadway production set for the company’s Tony Kiser Theater: Rajiv Joseph’s Letters Of Suresh, directed by May Adrales, will have its world premiere in Spring 2021. The production will mark Joseph’s fourth play with Second Stage, following his All This Intimacy, Animals Out of Paper and Gruesome Playground Injuries.

The new play, as described by Second Stage, reveals intimate mysteries through a series of letters between strangers, friends, daughters, and lovers — many with little in common but a hunger for human connection. ​

An additional Off Broadway production will be announced by Second Stage in the coming months. The new productions were announced today by Second Stage President and Artistic Director Carole Rothman.