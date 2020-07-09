Lucy Liu To Star In ABC Workplace Comedy Pilot From ‘Better With You’ Creator Shana Goldberg-Meehan

ABC’s workplace comedy pilot, formerly known as Bossy, has found its lead. Lucy Liu will star in the comedy from Better with You creator Shana Goldberg-Meehan, CBS Television Studios and 20th Century Fox TV.

Liu, who most recently starred in CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill, will lead the cast of the Untitled Workplace Comedy, which was also known as Kids Matter Now during development.

This comes after ABC revealed that the pilot was one of five that it intends to film from its current batch of pilot orders as soon as it is safe to do so. Last month, the network said it was picking up the cast options for these projects through to the end of September.

In the comedy, Liu plays Devin, the fierce and powerful head of Shelter, a large and successful modern furniture company. She is a force and is unfamiliar with failure. But when she adopts a baby she is ill-prepared for the task of parenting and feels at a complete loss as to how to be a mom.

The multi-camera comedy is written and exec produced by Friends alum Goldberg-Meehan and directed by Speechless’ Christine Gernon. Liu will be a producer.

It is Liu’s latest network role, having starred as Dr. Joan Watson, alongside Jonny Lee Miller, in CBS’ Elementary. Other roles include Difficult People, Southland, Marry, Cashmere Mafia, Dirty Sexy Money and as Ling Woo in Fox’s Ally McBeal.

On the feature side, she stars in Netflix rom-com Set It Up and has starred in Charlie’s Angels, Kill Bill and Chicago and also voiced the role of Lady Sagami in animated feature The Tale of The Princess Kaguya.

Liu is repped by Framework Entertainment, ICM Partners, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.