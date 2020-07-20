Lucrecia Martel & Lav Diaz Pick Titles For Locarno Film Festival Retro Program; MUBI To Screen Globally

High-profile filmmakers including Lucrecia Martel and Lav Diaz have contributed to a retrospective program for the Locarno Film Festival (August 5-15), selecting 20 titles from the event’s 74-year history that will have online and physical screenings next month.
Due to ongoing pandemic disruption Locarno shifted the majority of its festival online this year, though ten of the below list of titles will still have physical screenings in Switzerland. The entire program will be shown online for free in Switzerland by the fest, while it is partnering with streamer MUBI to stream the films outside of the country.
Ranging from 1948 (Locarno’s third edition) to 2018 (its 71st), the titles offer a broad insight into the fest’s history and are directed by filmmakers such as Roberto Rossellini, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Jim Jarmusch, Michael Haneke, and Whit Stillman. The selectees are all participating in Locarno’s ‘The Films After Tomorrow’ initiative this year, which is aiming to support their own next features, which were put on hold by the lockdown.
Related Story
Locarno Film Festival Cancels 2020 Edition
Here’s the full line-up for the ‘A Journey in the Festival’s History’ program:
Germania anno zero (Germany, Year Zero) by Roberto Rossellini – Italy/France/Germany – 1948, Locarno3
Grand Prix, Prize for best original screenplay (ex æquo), and Best director (second prize)
Picked by Pierre-François Sauter
Online and physical screening
Comizi d’amore (Love Meetings), by Pier Paolo Pasolini – Italy – 1964, Locarno17
picked by Anna Luif
Online screening
Terra em transe (Entranced Earth), by Glauber Rocha – Brazil – 1967, Locarno20
Youth Jury Grand Prix, FIPRESCI International Critics’ Prize, and Swiss Critics’ Prize
picked by Lisandro Alonso
Online and physical screening
Charles mort ou vif (Charles, Dead or Alive), by Alain Tanner – Switzerland – 1969, Locarno22
Golden Leopard and Youth Jury prize
picked by Raphaël Dubach and Mateo Ybarra
Online and physical screening
Invasión (Invasion), by Hugo Santiago – Argentina – 1969, Locarno 22
International Jury Special Mention
picked by Andreas Fontana
Online and physical screening
In Gefahr und größter Not bringt der Mittelweg den Tod (In Danger and Deep Distress, the Middleway Spells Certain Death), by Alexander Kluge and Edgar Reitz – Federal Republic of Germany – 1974, Locarno27
picked by Juliana Rojas
Online screening
India Song, by Marguerite Duras – France – 1975, Locarno28
picked by Helena Wittmann
Online screening
Mababangong Bangungot (Perfumed Nightmare), by Kidlat Tahimik – Philippines – 1977, Locarno 30
picked by Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor
Online screening
E Nachtlang Füürland (Land of Fire All Night Long), by Clemens Klopfenstein and Remo Legnazzi – Switzerland – 1981, Locarno34
picked by Michael Koch
Online and physical screening
Stranger Than Paradise, by Jim Jarmusch – USA/Federal Republic of Germany – 1984, Locarno37
Grand Prix Pardo d’oro, Grand Prix of the City of Locarno, Ecumenical and Youth Jury Special Mentions
picked by Marí Alessandrini
Online and physical screening
Kǒng bù fèn zǐ (The Terrorizers), by Edward Yang – Taiwan – 1986, Locarno40
Special Jury Grand Prix, Pardo d’argento, Second Prize of the City of Locarno
picked by Eric Baudelaire
Online screening
O Bobo (The Jester), by José Alvaro Morais – Portugal – 1987, Locarno40
Grand Prix Pardo d’oro, Grand Prix of the City of Locarno and CICAE Jury Prize
picked by Miguel Gomes
Online screening
Der siebente Kontinent (The Seventh Continent), by Michael Haneke – Austria – 1989, Locarno 42
Pardo di bronzo, Ernest Artaria Prize, Fourth Prize of the City of Locarno
picked by Lav Diaz
Online and physical screening
Metropolitan, by Whit Stillman – USA – 1990, Locarno43
Pardo d’argento, Special Jury Grand Prix and Second Prize of the City of Locarno
picked by Axelle Ropert
Online and physical screening
Rapado, by Martín Rejtman – Argentina/Netherlands – 1992, Locarno45
picked by Lucrecia Martel
Online screening
Au nom du Christ, by Roger Gnoan M’Bala – Ivory Coast/Switzerland – 1993, Locarno46
Youth Jury “Environment is quality of life Prize
picked by Mohammed Soudani
Online and physical screening
Noon-o-goldoon (A Moment of Innocence), by Mohsen Makhmalbaf – Iran/France – 1996, Locarno49
Youth jury second prize “Nouveau cinéma” and Official’s Jury Special Mention
picked by Miko Revereza
Online screening
Cavalo Dinheiro (Horse Money), by Pedro Costa – Portugal – 2014, Locarno67
Pardo for Best Director
picked by WANG Bing
Online screening
No Home Movie, by Chantal Akerman – Belgium/France – 2015, Locarno68
picked by Cyril Schäublin
Online screening
M, by Yolande Zauberman – France – 2018, Locarno71
Special Jury Prize and Youth Jury “Environment is quality of life” prize
picked by Elie Grappe
Online and physical screening
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.