Lucrecia Martel & Lav Diaz Pick Titles For Locarno Film Festival Retro Program; MUBI To Screen Globally

High-profile filmmakers including Lucrecia Martel and Lav Diaz have contributed to a retrospective program for the Locarno Film Festival (August 5-15), selecting 20 titles from the event’s 74-year history that will have online and physical screenings next month.

Due to ongoing pandemic disruption Locarno shifted the majority of its festival online this year, though ten of the below list of titles will still have physical screenings in Switzerland. The entire program will be shown online for free in Switzerland by the fest, while it is partnering with streamer MUBI to stream the films outside of the country.

Ranging from 1948 (Locarno’s third edition) to 2018 (its 71st), the titles offer a broad insight into the fest’s history and are directed by filmmakers such as Roberto Rossellini, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Jim Jarmusch, Michael Haneke, and Whit Stillman. The selectees are all participating in Locarno’s ‘The Films After Tomorrow’ initiative this year, which is aiming to support their own next features, which were put on hold by the lockdown.

Here’s the full line-up for the ‘A Journey in the Festival’s History’ program:

Germania anno zero (Germany, Year Zero) by Roberto Rossellini – Italy/France/Germany – 1948, Locarno3

Grand Prix, Prize for best original screenplay (ex æquo), and Best director (second prize)

Picked by Pierre-François Sauter

Online and physical screening

Comizi d’amore (Love Meetings), by Pier Paolo Pasolini – Italy – 1964, Locarno17

picked by Anna Luif

Online screening

Terra em transe (Entranced Earth), by Glauber Rocha – Brazil – 1967, Locarno20

Youth Jury Grand Prix, FIPRESCI International Critics’ Prize, and Swiss Critics’ Prize

picked by Lisandro Alonso

Online and physical screening

Charles mort ou vif (Charles, Dead or Alive), by Alain Tanner – Switzerland – 1969, Locarno22

Golden Leopard and Youth Jury prize

picked by Raphaël Dubach and Mateo Ybarra

Online and physical screening

Invasión (Invasion), by Hugo Santiago – Argentina – 1969, Locarno 22

International Jury Special Mention

picked by Andreas Fontana

Online and physical screening

In Gefahr und größter Not bringt der Mittelweg den Tod (In Danger and Deep Distress, the Middleway Spells Certain Death), by Alexander Kluge and Edgar Reitz – Federal Republic of Germany – 1974, Locarno27

picked by Juliana Rojas

Online screening

India Song, by Marguerite Duras – France – 1975, Locarno28

picked by Helena Wittmann

Online screening

Mababangong Bangungot (Perfumed Nightmare), by Kidlat Tahimik – Philippines – 1977, Locarno 30

picked by Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Online screening

E Nachtlang Füürland (Land of Fire All Night Long), by Clemens Klopfenstein and Remo Legnazzi – Switzerland – 1981, Locarno34

picked by Michael Koch

Online and physical screening

Stranger Than Paradise, by Jim Jarmusch – USA/Federal Republic of Germany – 1984, Locarno37

Grand Prix Pardo d’oro, Grand Prix of the City of Locarno, Ecumenical and Youth Jury Special Mentions

picked by Marí Alessandrini

Online and physical screening

Kǒng bù fèn zǐ (The Terrorizers), by Edward Yang – Taiwan – 1986, Locarno40

Special Jury Grand Prix, Pardo d’argento, Second Prize of the City of Locarno

picked by Eric Baudelaire

Online screening

O Bobo (The Jester), by José Alvaro Morais – Portugal – 1987, Locarno40

Grand Prix Pardo d’oro, Grand Prix of the City of Locarno and CICAE Jury Prize

picked by Miguel Gomes

Online screening

Der siebente Kontinent (The Seventh Continent), by Michael Haneke – Austria – 1989, Locarno 42

Pardo di bronzo, Ernest Artaria Prize, Fourth Prize of the City of Locarno

picked by Lav Diaz

Online and physical screening

Metropolitan, by Whit Stillman – USA – 1990, Locarno43

Pardo d’argento, Special Jury Grand Prix and Second Prize of the City of Locarno

picked by Axelle Ropert

Online and physical screening

Rapado, by Martín Rejtman – Argentina/Netherlands – 1992, Locarno45

picked by Lucrecia Martel

Online screening

Au nom du Christ, by Roger Gnoan M’Bala – Ivory Coast/Switzerland – 1993, Locarno46

Youth Jury “Environment is quality of life Prize

picked by Mohammed Soudani

Online and physical screening

Noon-o-goldoon (A Moment of Innocence), by Mohsen Makhmalbaf – Iran/France – 1996, Locarno49

Youth jury second prize “Nouveau cinéma” and Official’s Jury Special Mention

picked by Miko Revereza

Online screening

Cavalo Dinheiro (Horse Money), by Pedro Costa – Portugal – 2014, Locarno67

Pardo for Best Director

picked by WANG Bing

Online screening

No Home Movie, by Chantal Akerman – Belgium/France – 2015, Locarno68

picked by Cyril Schäublin

Online screening

M, by Yolande Zauberman – France – 2018, Locarno71

Special Jury Prize and Youth Jury “Environment is quality of life” prize

picked by Elie Grappe

Online and physical screening