Searchlight Sets Luca Guadagnino To Helm, Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg To Script Adaptation Of Gay Hustler Docu ‘Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood’

EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight, which last year acquired rights to make a narrative film from the Matt Tyrnauer-directed documentary Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood, has set Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to write the script and Luca Guadagnino to direct the film.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg AP

Tyrnauer and his Altimeter Films partner Corey Reeser will be joined as producers by Point Grey Pictures.

The film focuses on Scotty Bowers, a World War II Marine combat veteran who fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima and became a legendary bisexual male hustler and date-arranger for gay Hollywood movie stars from the 1940s until the beginning of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. The docu is based on Bowers’ book Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars, a dishy tell all that was so titled because Bowers arranged these liaisons from a gas station he ran in the shadow of the Hollywood studios. Despite the prurient nature of his business, Bowers was beloved because he created a safe environment for gay members of the showbiz community to hook up in secret in what otherwise would have been a much more dangerous and possibly deadly pursuit.

Bowers’ adventures certainly influenced the Netflix series Hollywood, but the elements put together for the movie indicates that Searchlight means business. Searchlight Director of Production Richard Ruiz is overseeing.

The Point Grey Pictures series Black Monday just finished its second season with Don Cheadle picking up an Emmy nom; Rogen will next be seen starring in the HBO Max pic An American Pickle, playing an immigrant who is perfectly preserved for 100 years after being accidentally encased in a pickle jar and waking up in current day Brooklyn.

Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

Guadagnino, who directed Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria and is booked to direct the Scarface remake and The Lord of the Flies, directed the upcoming HBO miniseries Who We Are and his docu, Salvatore, Shoemaker of Dreams, will premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival in an out of competition slot.

Guadagnino is repped by WME, Rogen & Goldberg by UTA and Principal Entertainment. Tyrnauer, who also directed Where’s My Roy Cohn and Studio 54 and whose article Once Upon A Time In Beverly Hills is being developed by Amazon with a John Hoffman script, is repped by WME and Management 360.