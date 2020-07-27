‘Lowriders’ Ricardo de Montreuil Signs On To Direct Social Thriller ‘Daniel’ For Producer Steven Schneider And Tetrad Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Mancora writer-director is set to direct and co-write the social thriller Daniel with first-time feature writer Owen Renfroe.

The story follows, Daniel, an unlicensed Latinx doctor who works for a dying billionaire on his private, remote estate. When he suddenly uncovers a sinister secret about his boss’s foster daughter, he must fight for the life he worked so hard to build. The film is the first social thriller to tackle head-on the plight of Latinx professionals and the struggles they endure in dealing with systemic discrimination.

“Daniel explores the very real struggles that minorities and disenfranchised groups have to endure in America, at a historic time when these pressures are finally getting broadly exposed,” said de Montreuil.

Steven Schneider, who exec produced Split and Glass, will produce alongside Roy Scott MacFarland. Samuel Levine and Alex Toumayan from newcomer Tetrad Studios will exec produce.

Montreuil broke on to the scene when he was tapped by Blumhouse to direct the coming-of-age drama Lowriders in 2016. The film stars Demian Bichir and Gabriel Chavarria and earned strong reviews with Montreuil landing a number of jobs following its release. He is currently attached to direct several episodes of the new George Lopez and STXtv TV series Once Upon A Time In Aztlan, which hit the market for buyers last week.

De Montreuil and Renfroe are repped by Sandra Avila at Inclusion Management and Derek Kroeger and Chelsea Powell at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.