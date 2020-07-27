‘Love In The Time Of Corona’: Premiere Date & Teaser For Freeform’s Rom-Com Limited-Series

In an era of captive TV audiences, Freeform is about to dive into Love in the Time of Corona. The four-part, two-night rom-com, which was ordered to limited series in early May, will air at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, August 22 and 23. Watch the first teaser above.

Shot using remote technologies from in the cast’s actual homes, it follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine — from the early days of the stay-at-home order through the events that ignited the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

Here’s a rundown:

James and Sade (Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson), a married couple who have been living somewhat separate lives, are forced back under the same roof after the pandemic puts James’ work travel to a halt. With headlines mounting, they begin to reevaluate their family’s priorities.

Tommy Dorfman and Rainey Qualley Freeform

The mostly platonic friendship of roommates Oscar and Elle (Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley) becomes increasingly complicated with the uncertainty of the pandemic as they wonder if they can find love under one roof.

Paul and Sarah (Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt) put up a “happy couple” facade for the sake of their daughter Sophie (Ava Bellows) when the pandemic sends her home from college, though unbeknownst to her, they have separated.

Nanda (L. Scott Caldwell), a headstrong woman whose husband is unable to return home from his rehab facility, is determined to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary.

Love in the Time of Corona, which will stream the next day on Freeform’s Disney sibling Hulu, is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Robyn Meisinger, Odom and Robinson.