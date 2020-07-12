Louis Tomlinson Part Ways With Simon Cowell’s Syco Music Label

Louis Tomlinson, a former One Direction member, announced on Twitter today he is parting ways with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music. Tomlinson has been with Syco Music since One Direction’s inception on The X Factor in 2011. Syco Music is a subsidiary of Syco Entertainment, a joint venture by Simon Cowell and Sony Music.
Tomlinson further detailed in the tweet that a new album is in the works. This would be Tomlinson’s second solo album effort after his debut album, Walls, which released earlier this year.
Many fans expressed excitement for Tomlinson’s departure from his longtime label. Scroll down for some reactions.
