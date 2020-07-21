Louis Theroux To Reflect On 25 Years Of Filmmaking For BBC Two In First TV Order For Mindhouse

Louis Theroux is to reflect on his 25-year body of work in a four-part BBC Two series, which represents the first television commission for his company Mindhouse Productions.

Louis Theroux: Life On The Edge (working title) will feature interviews with Theroux and conversations between the filmmaker and some of his most notable contributors.

Theroux said: “For years I’ve wanted to go back and make sense of the programmes I’ve made, find out what happened to some of the contributors, update their stories, and see what all these many hours of making TV might add up to. Lockdown gave me the time and space to do this.

“It’s been a strange and fascinating couple of months working on this, and especially fun to dig through old episodes of Weird Weekends – programmes I made in the mid-nineties, when the world was a very different place. I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to do with this new series.

“I think we’ve been able to make the whole add up to more than the sum of the parts and to bring out surprising themes and commonalities. And, if nothing else, it was an interesting review of how my haircuts and glasses have changed over the years.”

Louis Theroux: Life On The Edge (w/t) is executive produced by Arron Fellows, while Tom Barrow is the series director. It was commissioned by BBC Two controller Patrick Holland, Clare Sillery and Emma Loach.

Theroux’s Mindhouse has a two-year first-look deal with BBC Studios, while its first commission was BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds podcast Grounded With Louis Theroux.