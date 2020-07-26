Click to Skip Ad
Los Angeles Downtown Protests Spark Citywide ‘Tactical Alert’ As Portland, Seattle Declared Riots

Los Angeles was under a citywide tactical alert on Saturday night, as police responded to a “Refuse Facism’ rally organized in support of demonstrations in Portland and Seattle.

The L.A. protests were less intense than the Portland and Seattle battles, which were declared “riots” by police in those cities.

In L.A., a tactical alert frees up additional resources and brings more officers on board to handle the situation that sparked the alert.

LAPD reported isolated incidents of vandalism, broken windows and graffiti at the US Courthouse. A number of arrests were made, but no specific number has been released.

The protest was over by 9:30 PM.

