Los Angeles County Residents Ignore “No Fireworks” Order, Celebrate With Massive Display

No fireworks on Independence Day, said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. To hell with that, said the people.

Ignoring the mayor’s order and a lack of traditional municipal displays, Los Angeles residents set off their own celebration, lighting up Southern California skies with their own fireworks.

Fireworks are illegal in the city of Los Angeles and all firework displays were banned in L.A. County this year. But explosions and roman candles have been going off for weeks, culminating in a massive display on Saturday night.

Police claimed more than 1,000 fireworks complaints came in to various branches, and they tried to respond. But the task was akin to shoveling the ocean with a spoon, and while not every citizen was happy – particularly those with nervous pets – the city was ablaze with lights and sounds for many hours on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department claimed it responded to more than 100 fires, although it was unclear how many were related to fireworks.