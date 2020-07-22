Los Angeles Coronavirus Update: County Issues Reopening Protocols For Some Recently-Shut Businesses

Two days after California Governor Gavin Newsom ok’d it, Los Angeles County is allowing barbershops, hair and nail salons and some related personal care services to reopen under modified rules. Read them here.

Services must be provided outdoors. Services that cannot be provided outdoors must be discontinued until such time as indoor operations are permitted to resume. Any personal care services provide outdoors must be in compliance with the requirements of the local permitting agency. Services that cannot be performed with face coverings on both the worker and customer or that require touching the customer’s face, e.g., eyelash services, eyebrow waxing and threading, facials, etc., are not permitted.

LA County has issued reopening protocols for hair salons and barbershops to offer certain services outdoors. Learn more: https://t.co/DXeRBcqOVN pic.twitter.com/VpEntao3VP — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) July 22, 2020

Newsom said at his Monday press conference that the state was adjusting some of the workplace closure guidelines it issued last week, specifically those around hair salons and barbershops and the “personal care services industry.”

The county enforcement measure came the day after California’s top health official, Dr. Ghaly, said Governor Gavin Newsom was preparing “a playbook to augment the guidelines that have already been put out.” He did not detail whether the augmentations would result in a tightening or loosening of current coronavirus restrictions.