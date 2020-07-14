Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: Officials Report Highest-Ever Number Of New Cases And Hospitalizations

The day after California Governor Gavin Newsom shut down a number of business sectors in the state, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed record new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in a day with 4,244 new cases and 2,103 people currently hospitalized.

Of the 2,103 people currently hospitalized, 27% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 19% are confirmed cases on ventilators.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

July 14, 2020

Cases: 4,244 (140,307 total)

Deaths: 73 (3,894 total)

COVID-19 Daily Update:

July 14, 2020

Cases: 4,244 (140,307 total)

Deaths: 73 (3,894 total)

Current Hospitalizations: 2,103

The county confirmed 73 new deaths of Covid-19. This is one of the highest number of new deaths reported in a day and may reflect a lag in the reporting of deaths over the weekend.

Testing results are available for over 1,387,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

On Monday, Newsom ordered all counties to close their restaurants, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, wineries, zoos and bars for indoor service. Bars were ordered to close entirely.

Additionally, L.A. and 31 other counties on the state’s monitoring list must close fitness centers, places of worship, nail and hair salons and indoor malls. Other L.A.-local counties impacted include Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Diego, Orange and virtually every other county in Southern California.