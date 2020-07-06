LA County New COVID-19 Cases Shatter Daily Record In First Report Since Data Processing Changes

Los Angeles County’s new daily coronavirus cases have crossed the 3,000 mark, with a record 3,187 reported for July 3.

After the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health took a couple of days off for what the officials described as improving the data processing systems, the department on Sunday afternoon reported an increase of 7,232 new cases combined for Thursday, July 2; Friday, July 3; and Saturday, July 4. Friday’s 3,187 new cases of COVID-19 eclipse the previously daily record of 2,903 reported last Monday, June 29.

The reported new cases for July 2 are 2,643; and Saturday, July 4 are 1,402. Saturday’s number is missing lab reports from one of the larger labs.

As of Saturday, July 4, there are 1,921 people confirmed with COVID-19 currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are in the ICU and 18% are on ventilators. There were 1,947 reported as of Friday, July 3 and 1,933 for Thursday, July 2. This remains higher than the 1,889 reported last week.

There are 30 new deaths reported, however this in an undercount as reported deaths are pending verification.

With new cases spiking in LA County, officials last week closed beaches for the holiday weekend and canceled Fourth of July fireworks.