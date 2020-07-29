L.A. County COVID-19 Cases And Deaths Tick Up As Reporting Data Incomplete

Los Angeles County on Tuesday reported a total of 2,708 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 numbers, with the county’s Department of Public Health announcing 51 new deaths from the virus. It said it anticipates receiving a backlog of cases in the following days due to reporting delays, with three hospitals not reporting data today.

With the new cases, the county has a total of 178,642 positive COVID-19 cases and 4,426 deaths to date. There are 2,051 current coronavirus-related hospitalizations as of Tuesday, with 18% of those patients on ventilators. Total hospitalizations are down from the all-time high of 2,232 patients hospitalized on July 20, but up from 2,017 on Monday.

Tuesdays COVID-19 numbers repped an uptick in cases from Friday’s 1,949 confirmed cases, a number Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti dubbed “hopeful signs that reflect our resilience.” There were 2,039 new infections reported Monday.

The new numbers also come a day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom identified the neighboring Imperial County as the new COVD-19 hot spot. On Monday, Newsom shared that the Central Valley is a new major area of concern, announcing a $52 million investment to increase testing, tracing and healthcare support in the region.

